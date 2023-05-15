Bauers will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bauers has been productive since joining the team in late April and is getting a shot at the top of the batting order for the second day in a row. While he's delivering quality plate appearances, Bauers should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, at least until the Yankees return both of Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) from the injured list.