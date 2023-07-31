Bauers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

The Yankees fell behind by seven runs in the first inning and were never really in the game, but Bauers provided a small glimmer of hope with his solo shot in the third inning and run-scoring double in the fourth. The multi-hit performance was Bauers' first since June 18. The 27-year-old has seen his playing time wane in July, though he's been moderately productive when given the opportunity, slashing .250/.323/.571 with a two homers, three doubles, five RBI and four runs over 31 plate appearances this month.