Bauers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics.

Bauers had a productive outing at the plate Thursday, taking part in a five-run third inning by plating Harrison Bader on a sacrifice fly and bringing Bader around once again in the seventh on a two-run homer. Though Bauers was brought up to the big league club in response to Aaron Judge's injury, he remained in the starting lineup as the Yankees' DH despite Judge being reinstated and starting in right. However, Bauers has struggled since joining the starting lineup, going 0-12 outside of a pair of long balls with six strikeouts.