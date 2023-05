Bauers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win against the Guardians.

Bauers returned from a three-day absence necessitated by a knee injury and started in right field. He came up with a big hit in the bottom of the fifth frame, swatting a homer to right field that tied the score 2-2. This was Bauers' first full game as Yankee, as he departed after the first inning as a result of crashing into the wall while making a catch in his team debut Saturday.