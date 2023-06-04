Bauers went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run home runs in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Bauers tagged rookie hurler Michael Grove for a pair of two-run shots early to help New York get off to a fast start. Bauers entered the contest with just one homer over his previous 44 at-bats, and he struggled with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over the stretch. He's started four of the the Yankees' past five games but could start to see his opportunities decrease with Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson both returning from lengthy stays on the injured list this weekend.