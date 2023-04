Bauers had an MRI on his right knee come back clean Sunday and won't require a trip to the injured list, and he should be available once the swelling in the area subsides, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury while making his season debut Saturday against the Rangers, and it appears he won't require a lengthy absence. Bauers sustained the injury while playing the field and hasn't had an at-bat in the majors since 2021.