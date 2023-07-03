Bauers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Bauers drove in the lone run for the Yankees in a game during which they only had three hits. The 27-year-old has notched a hit in four straight games and but continues to be mostly limited to right-handed pitching only. Bauers is slashing a meager .227/.313/.477 with 18 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 17 runs and a 17:43 BB:K in 147 plate appearances and should maintain a role as long as Aaron Judge (toe) and Willie Calhoun (quadriceps) are sidelined.