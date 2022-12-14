Bauers agreed Wednesday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
After electing free agency in November, Bauers will return to the Yankees organization for the 2023 campaign. The Yankees acquired Bauers from the Reds last June, with the 27-year-old slashing .226/.352/.406 with five home runs and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances before being shut down in late July with an unspecified injury. Bauers should be back to full strength for spring training.