Bauers (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Bauers received good news over the weekend when an MRI on his right knee came back clean, but he'll still be out of the lineup for a second straight day after suffering the injury in his Yankees debut Saturday. According to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Bauers said that the swelling in his knee has gone down considerably since Saturday, and he's scheduled to play catch and do some hitting on the field Monday as he looks to avoid a trip to the injured list. When healthy, the lefty-hitting Bauers could get a look as a strong-side platoon player in left field, a position from which the Yankees have struggled to generate offensive production this season. Bauers had slashed .319/.460/.812 with nine home runs and five stolen bases over 87 plate appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to being called up last week.