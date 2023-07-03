Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Bauers had been on the bench for three of the Yankees' previous five games, but each of those absences came against left-handed pitchers. At least for the series opener with Baltimore, Yankees manager Aaron Boone won't be playing matchups, as Bauers and fellow lefty hitter Billy McKinney will take seats against right-hander Tyler Wells. The Yankees will have a pair of righty hitters in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Giancarlo Stanton replace the two at the corner-outfield spots.