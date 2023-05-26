site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jake Bauers: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2023
3:17 pm ET
Bauers isn't starting Friday against the Padres.
Bauers has just one hit over his last nine games (21 at-bats), so he'll get a day off as the
Yankees look for more production at the plate. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will fill in as New York's left fielder Friday and bat eighth.
