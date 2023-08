Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

DJ LeMahieu will start at first base and bat leadoff with left-hander MacKenzie Gore readying to toe the slab for Washington. Everson Pereira is again starting in left field. Bauers has slashed just .143/.222/.268 in 63 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to August and holds an ugly .432 overall OPS this year versus southpaws.