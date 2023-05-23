site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jake Bauers: Taking seat Tuesday
Bauers is not in the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Orioles.
Bauers has been starting most games against righties lately, but he'll begin this one on the bench versus Kyle Bradish. Oswaldo Cabrera is in left field.
