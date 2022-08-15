Taillon (11-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Taillon got off to a rocky start as Tommy Pham led off the game with a double to deep center and later came around to score. The only other damage came from a two-run home run off the bat of Rafael Devers in the sixth. The Yankees' starter was out-dueled by Michael Wacha on the night, but it was promising that Taillon did not walk a batter for the first time since July 16. He will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is slated to be against the Blue Jays this week.