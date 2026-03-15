Chisholm went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia.

Chisholm's theft was his first this spring. Overall, he's slashing .286/.474/.500 with one home run, three RBI and a 5:2 BB:K over seven games. Chisholm also played with Team Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic, going 4-for-18 with four RBI and a stolen base across four contests.