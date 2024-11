The Yankees selected Rodriguez to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Rodriguez split time last season between High-A and Double-A ball, turning in a .302/.375/.481 slash line between the two levels. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, he won't have to worry about being picked up by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft, but the 22-year-old backstop is likely to begin the 2025 campaign with Double-A Somerset.