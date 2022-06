Cordero (elbow) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday and joined Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Cordero is set to make his return from Tommy John surgery, joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He last pitched in 2020 with the White Sox, posting a 6.08 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in 30 appearances. The 28-year-old will likely be on the Yankees' radar for a potential call up in the coming months.