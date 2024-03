Berti is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener in Houston, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After the Yankees acquired him from the Marlins on Wednesday, Berti hopped a flight to Houston but didn't land until 2 a.m. local time, so Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to start Oswaldo Cabrera over Berti at third base. Both players should see at-bats at the hot corner until DJ LeMahieu (foot) is ready to return from the injured list.