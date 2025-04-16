Loaisiga (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
It appears to be the first time he's faced hitters since last April's internal brace procedure. The Yankees hope Loaisiga can rejoin their bullpen by late May or early June, but he still has some work to do before a timeline for his return becomes clearer.
