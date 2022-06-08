Loasiga (shoulder) is currently tending to a family matter in Nicaragua, Bryan Hoch and Brian Hall of MLB.com report.

Loaisiga went on the on the injured list May 25 with right shoulder discomfort, and he was subsequently shut down from throwing for 10 days. The right-hander has since left the country, though manager Aaron Boone stated that Loaisiga may throw while in Nicaragua. The expectation is that Loaisiga will return to action by the end of June.