Loaisiga (elbow) completed a 10-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga started up his throwing program in mid-June and returned to the mound Sunday for the first time since he underwent surgery in early May to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The 28-year-old is already eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL, but he's likely still at least a few weeks away from rejoining the active roster.
