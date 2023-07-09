Loaisiga (elbow) completed a 10-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga started up his throwing program in mid-June and returned to the mound Sunday for the first time since he underwent surgery in early May to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The 28-year-old is already eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL, but he's likely still at least a few weeks away from rejoining the active roster.