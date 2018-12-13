Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Expected to pitch in 2019
Assistant general manager Michael Fishman said Montgomery (elbow) is expected to return to the mound next season, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery in early June, and the typical 12-to-14 month timetable has casted doubt as to whether the left-hander will be fully recovered prior to the end of the 2019 campaign. This is obviously a good sign but everything should be taken with a grain of salt at this point in time. Montgomery still has a lengthy rehab in front of him, so continue to expect updates on his status heading into spring training.
