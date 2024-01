Rojas signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Rojas, who turns 31 next month, spent last season in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Doosan Bears. The utility player slashed a meager .188/.245/.339 over 83 games with the Angels from 2021-22. Most likely, he'll begin 2024 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.