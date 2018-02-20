Yankees' Kellin Deglan: Re-signs with Yankees
Deglan (undisclosed) re-signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, Baseball America reports.
Deglan is a former first-rounder who gained prominence in the British Columbia Premier Baseball League before graduating high school. Since then, he has yet to rise higher than Double-A and he missed all of 2017 with an undisclosed injury. Still, Deglan is only 25 years old, and the year off may be just what he needs to improve on his .194/.256/.332 slash line from 2016.
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...