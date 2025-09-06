Gil (3-1) earned the win over Toronto on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Gil was a bit wild with the four walks, but he mostly managed to work around the free passes. The right-hander picked up only one punchout and recorded 13 flyouts to just three groundouts, but he nonetheless notched his first quality start of the campaign. Gil yielded five runs over 3.1 innings in his 2025 debut Aug. 3 versus Miami, but he's been very effective since, surrendering no more than two runs while completing at least five frames in each of his subsequent six starts. Overall, he's at a 3.31 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 30:23 K:BB through 35.1 innings.