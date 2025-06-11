Stroman (knee) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Somerset.

Stroman will be pitching in a game for the first time since April 11 after a lingering left knee issue has kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. Given the length of his absence, Stroman will need multiple rehab outings in the minors to build up his pitch count as the Yankees determine whether he's deserving of a spot in the rotation once he's activated from the injured list. Though he broke camp as a member of the rotation, Stroman struggled in his three starts prior to landing on the injured list (11.57 ERA, 2.04 WHIP in 9.1 innings), and Ryan Yarbrough has mostly been effective since stepping in as New York's No. 5 starter in mid-May.