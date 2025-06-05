Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stroman (knee) threw another live batting practice session Thursday and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone also noted that Stroman is being built up as a starting pitcher rather than being shifted to relief. That suggests Stroman's rehab assignment could be a lengthy one, given that he hasn't pitched in a game since mid-April. There's no guarantee Stroman will join the Yankees' rotation once activated, but the club wants to keep its options open.
