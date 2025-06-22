Stroman (knee) struck out four and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk across 3.1 innings in his second rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Somerset.

Stroman built up to 55 pitches in Wednesday's outing and may need just one more start in the minors before making his return from the 15-day injured list. Despite logging an 11.57 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 9.1 innings in his three starts with the Yankees before landing on the shelf April 12 due to left knee inflammation, Stroman could have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him once he's activated. Ryan Yarbrough had been performing well as the Yankees' No. 5 starter in recent weeks, but he was placed on the IL on Sunday due to an oblique strain and is unlikely to be activated before Stroman.