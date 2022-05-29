Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
With southpaw Shane McClanahan on the hill for Tampa Bay, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will retreat to the bench in the series finale. After signing with the Yankees on Thursday, Carpenter started in each of the team's subsequent three games and went a collective 1-for-8 with a solo home run, two walks and two additional runs.
