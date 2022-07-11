Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Though Sunday wasn't a great day from a team standpoint for the Yankees, Carpenter continued to impress with his third straight multi-hit performance. The veteran has gone 7-for-9 with two walks, two homers and four RBI over that stretch, and his season slash line now stands at an eye-popping .344/.447/.859 with 10 homers and 22 RBI over 77 plate appearances. He was rarely getting into the starting lineup near the end of June, but manager Aaron Boone has found a way to get his bat into the starting nine nearly every day in July, so Carpenter should be rostered in most fantasy leagues for as long as he remains hot.