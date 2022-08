Carpenter was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to an apparent foot injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Carpenter fouled a ball off his back foot during his first at-bat of the game, and while he was able to remain int he contest temporarily, Tim Locastro was tapped to pinch hit in the top of the third. Carpenter will be considered day-to-day until further notice.