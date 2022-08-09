Carpenter was diagnosed with a broken left foot after leaving Monday's game against Seattle, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The injury is a devastating one for Carpenter, who had enjoyed a resurgence since joining the Yankees in late May while emerging as one of the team's top hitters. The Yankees likely won't have a timeline for Carpenter's return until a determination is made on whether or not he'll need surgery, but even if he's able to treat the fractured foot through rest and rehab, a trip to the injured list is all but guaranteed at this point.