Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 12-5 victory versus the Red Sox on Friday.

Carpenter once again took advantage of his opportunity to start, belting a run-scoring double in the second inning and a solo homer to right field in the fourth. The veteran has gone deep nine times and produced 20 RBI in only 70 plate appearances this season, and he's put together an impressive .305/.406/.814 slash line. Of note, Carpenter started in left field Friday -- per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, it was his first start at that position since 2012. He's also played right field on two occasions this season. The positional versatility should allow manager Aaron Boone to get his bat in the lineup more frequently.