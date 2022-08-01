Carpenter isn't starting Monday against the Mariners.
Carpenter has started against just five left-handed pitchers this year and is getting a breather with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Aaron Judge is shifting to right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center.
