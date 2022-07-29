Carpenter isn't in the lineup Friday against Kansas City.
Carpenter is on the bench for a second consecutive matchup after going 3-for-16 with a homer, two runs, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over the last five games. Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge are starting in the outfield from left to right.
