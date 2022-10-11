Carpenter (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone said he sees Carpenter as a "big bat off the bench," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The 36-year-old recorded a whopping 1.139 OPS in 2022, but has been held out of action since Aug. 8. So while Carpenter may not be used in an on-field role, it's reasonable to expect him to be used in a few pinch-hit scenarios throughout the Yankees' playoff run.

