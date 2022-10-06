Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday he expects Carpenter (foot) to be on the Yankees' roster for the start of the ALDS next week, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 36-year-old was transferred to the 60-day injured list over the weekend but will apparently be ready to go for Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday. Carpenter had a resurgent campaign in limited chances for the Yankees and produced a .205/.412/.727 slash line with 15 home runs, 37 RBI and 28 runs in only 154 plate appearances.