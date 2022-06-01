Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat with southpaw Reid Detmers on the hill for the Angels, paving the way for Aaron Judge to get a day out of the outfield to serve as the Yankees' designated hitter. After signing with the Yankees last Thursday, Carpenter started in four of his first five games with the team and went 2-for-13 with a pair of home runs and two walks. Carpenter will likely continue to play regularly against right-handed pitching until Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) returns from the injured list.