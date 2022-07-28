Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Carpenter went 3-for-15 with a solo home run and a walk while starting each of the last four games in right field, and though it's Joey Gallo who will replace him in the lineup Thursday, the acquisition of Andrew Benintendi is more likely to dampen Carpenter's playing-time outlook moving forward. Giancarlo Stanton's (Achilles) recent move to the injured list temporarily alleviates the logjam in the corner outfield and at designated hitter, but once Stanton is healthy, the likes of Carpenter, Aaron Hicks and Gallo could all see their opportunities take a hit.