Carpenter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Since joining the Yankees in late May, Carpenter has turned in a monstrous 1.306 OPS in 77 plate appearances, which has allowed him to push for more playing time in an already crowded lineup. Even with American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge taking a seat Tuesday, the Yankees won't have room for Carpenter in the starting nine. Carpenter will hit the bench after he starts in each of the past six games at designated hitter or in left or right field.