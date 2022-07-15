Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against Cincinnati.
Carpenter took Reiver Sanmartin yard in the 10th inning to tally his 11th homer of the season. After a brief power slump in late June, Carpenter now has five long balls in eight July starts while also driving in 11 and scoring seven runs in that span. Carpenter owns a .338/.451/.868 line across 83 plate appearances since joining the Yankees in late May.
