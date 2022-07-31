Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-2 win against Kansas City on Saturday.

Carpenter made his first start in three games and came through with a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. The homer was his 15th in only 40 games with the Yankees, and he's slashing an impressive .311/.425/.792 over that span. Despite the impressive numbers, Carpenter's playing time could take a hit with New York's acquisition of Andrew Benintendi, though the former is versatile enough to still carve out enough playing time to make an impact.