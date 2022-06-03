Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Carpenter led off the bottom of the first inning with his third home run of the season -- each of which has come since joining the Yankees on May 26. While he's had a more powerful impact than anticipated, it is worth noting that the long balls are his only three hits across 16 at-bats. Carpenter is also likely to find playing more difficult to come by if Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) is activated Saturday as expected.