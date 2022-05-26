Carpenter was added to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

The 36-year-old joined the Yankees on a major-league deal Thursday, and he'll make his team debut as the designated hitter against the Rays after Aaron Hicks (hamstring) was scratched from the lineup. Carpenter appeared in 21 games at Triple-A Round Rock this year and hit .275 with six homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs and a steal.