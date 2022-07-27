Carpenter will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

He'll man right field for the fourth game in a row and should serve as the primary option at the position following Giancarlo Stanton's (Achilles) placement on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Carpenter has been cold out of the All-Star break with a 2-for-18 showing at the plate, but he's still holding down a monstrous 1.221 OPS through 118 plate appearances on the season.