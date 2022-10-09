Carpenter feels ready for the upcoming ALDS against Cleveland and will get another workout in Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The timeline hasn't changed for Carpenter, who remains on track to return in time for the American League Divisional Series after suffering a fractured foot Aug. 8 against Seattle. Per Hoch, Carpenter has already been hitting and running the bases, and he's set for a few more at-bats and a work out at first base Sunday. The veteran slugger fully expects to be available for Game 1 on Tuesday.