Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Carpenter's second-inning long ball gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead and pushed his total to 14 homers on the campaign. Incredibly, he's reached that number in only 89 at-bats. Among players with at least 100 plate appearances, Carpenter's 38.9 HR/FB is tops in the majors.