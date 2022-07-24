Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.
Carpenter's second-inning long ball gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead and pushed his total to 14 homers on the campaign. Incredibly, he's reached that number in only 89 at-bats. Among players with at least 100 plate appearances, Carpenter's 38.9 HR/FB is tops in the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Continues to mash with seven RBI•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Slugs 11th homer•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Six-game starting streak ends•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Bat remains scorching•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Homers among three hits•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Slugs two homers Saturday•