Carpenter (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, meaning he won't be activated before the end of the regular season.
He could still possibly return in the postseason if the Yankees make a deep run. Carpenter could get at-bats in Somerset in the meantime and he is still walking around with a limp, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Could return in a week•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: X-ray shows improvement•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Still not cleared for activities•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Won't need surgery•