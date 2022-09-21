Carpenter (foot) recently underwent an X-ray that revealed progress in his recovery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter has been dealing with a fractured left foot since early August and has progressed well over the last few weeks. He's been cleared to increase his activity level and is no longer in a walking boot. The 36-year-old will stand in on a bullpen session Wednesday, and he'll have a chance to rejoin at the Yankees at some point during the postseason if the team makes a run.
