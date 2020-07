Duffy is being considered for a roster spot with the Yankees for Opening Day, given D.J. LeMahieu's trip to the IL, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has some experience at second base (18 games) but has also shifted over to the infield with the Rays on many occasions. LeMahieu's status in returning from a positive COVID-19 test is uncertain, while the Yankees' other options at second base are Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada.